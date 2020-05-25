SpaceChain Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $679.00 (SPC)

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. Over the last week, SpaceChain has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. SpaceChain has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $679.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SpaceChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, CoinEgg, EXX and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain Profile

SpaceChain (CRYPTO:SPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SpaceChain Token Trading

SpaceChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, HitBTC, Coinnest, CoinEgg, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

