SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Main Management LLC

Main Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,680 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Main Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Main Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $7,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,755,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,341,000 after acquiring an additional 987,179 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,742,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6,965.4% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 228,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,700,000 after acquiring an additional 225,332 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 223,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 214,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.05. 4,501,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,180,022. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.49. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.94 and a fifty-two week high of $107.29.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.