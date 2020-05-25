Sphere (SPHR) Market Capitalization Tops $715,495.15

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 25th. Sphere has a market cap of $715,495.15 and $471.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sphere has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sphere coin can now be purchased for $0.0573 or 0.00000644 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sphere alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00029377 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00029159 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000284 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,957.74 or 1.00617783 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00075970 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000608 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Sphere Profile

SPHR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR. The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io.

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sphere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sphere and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.