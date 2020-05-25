State Street Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

State Street Corp lowered its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,786,549 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,474 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.01% of Autodesk worth $1,371,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 289,744 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,158,000 after acquiring an additional 43,210 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADSK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $195.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,534,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,409. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $211.58. The company has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.94, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.96.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a net margin of 6.55% and a negative return on equity of 165.74%. The business had revenue of $899.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $31,335.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 8,186 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,596,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,479 shares of company stock worth $1,639,556 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

