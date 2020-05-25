State Street Corp Has $1.33 Billion Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

State Street Corp decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,902,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,375,105 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.67% of Emerson Electric worth $1,329,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 6,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 28,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 6,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 5,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.87. 4,231,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,778,351. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $78.38. The firm has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

