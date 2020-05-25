State Street Corp Has $2.40 Billion Stock Holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,311,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,611,583 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 6.45% of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH worth $2,404,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 250,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.40.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock traded up $5.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,518,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,247. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $158.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.50.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.64). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 886 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.36, for a total transaction of $114,612.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,210 shares in the company, valued at $932,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,623 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.13, for a total transaction of $317,723.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,723.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,333 shares of company stock worth $14,692,789 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

