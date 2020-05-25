State Street Corp Lowers Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

State Street Corp decreased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,818,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 492,760 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.51% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $1,972,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.2% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

NYSE:MMC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.50. 1,926,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,306,759. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.84. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $74.33 and a one year high of $119.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

