State Street Corp Sells 168,641 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,178,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 168,641 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.46% of Automatic Data Processing worth $2,638,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 23,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.50.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,201,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,113. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The stock has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

