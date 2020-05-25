State Street Corp Sells 44,633 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,106,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44,633 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.10% of Analog Devices worth $1,354,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 43.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 8,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $959,533.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 2,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.32 per share, with a total value of $237,631.92. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,634. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.70.

Shares of ADI traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $111.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,765,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,492. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $127.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.33 and a 200-day moving average of $109.51.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.16%.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

