Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Stock Position Raised by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of Steris worth $39,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Steris by 116.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,079,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $710,953,000 after buying an additional 2,735,738 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Steris in the fourth quarter worth $137,189,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Steris in the fourth quarter worth $131,374,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Steris by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,587,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $546,856,000 after buying an additional 774,516 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steris by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $160,588,000 after buying an additional 600,507 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steris alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STE traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $157.48. 443,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.40. Steris PLC has a 52-week low of $105.69 and a 52-week high of $168.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Steris had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $822.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is 26.24%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens raised their target price on Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.