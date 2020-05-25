Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) to post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Sunnova Energy International reported earnings per share of ($6.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 97%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $29.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.70 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOVA. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, May 15th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVA traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.71. 313,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,845. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $20.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.36.

In other news, insider William J. Berger purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $111,960.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 50,564 shares in the company, valued at $471,762.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $158,250.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 8,214 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,044,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,973,000 after buying an additional 432,393 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at $990,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 221,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 22,114 shares in the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

