TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.74.

TAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CLSA cut shares of TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TAL Education Group from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 38.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TAL traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.30. 3,407,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,745,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.74. TAL Education Group has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $59.76. The company has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of -409.97 and a beta of 0.25.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.14). TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $857.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.