Target Coin 24 Hour Volume Hits $572.00 (TGT)

Target Coin (CURRENCY:TGT) traded 88.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. In the last week, Target Coin has traded down 96.7% against the US dollar. One Target Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and HitBTC. Target Coin has a total market cap of $1,759.00 and approximately $572.00 worth of Target Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011245 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $185.35 or 0.02082213 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00094825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00183886 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00043531 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Target Coin’s total supply is 2,000,100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,429,892 tokens. Target Coin’s official website is www.tgtcoins.com. Target Coin’s official Twitter account is @TargetCoin.

Target Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Target Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Target Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Target Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

