Terra Firma Capital Co. (CVE:TII) Senior Officer Acquires C$20,000.00 in Stock

Terra Firma Capital Co. (CVE:TII) Senior Officer Manokaran Thiyagarajah bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,722 shares in the company, valued at C$174,888.

Terra Firma Capital stock remained flat at $C$4.00 during midday trading on Monday. 11,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,542. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 million and a P/E ratio of 8.46. Terra Firma Capital Co. has a 1 year low of C$3.96 and a 1 year high of C$6.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.68.

Terra Firma Capital (CVE:TII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.11 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Terra Firma Capital Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terra Firma Capital Company Profile

Terra Firma Capital Corporation provides real estate financings secured by investment properties and real estate developments in Canada and the United States. It arranges financings for residential buildings and mixed-use properties, as well as land for residential and commercial development, and construction projects.

