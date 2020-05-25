Thingschain Reaches Market Cap of $26,090.73 (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 25th. One Thingschain token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Thingschain has a total market capitalization of $26,090.73 and $7,762.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Thingschain has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00029358 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00029278 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000284 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8,966.43 or 1.00728712 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00076019 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000605 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Thingschain Profile

Thingschain (TIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network. Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thingschain Token Trading

Thingschain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

