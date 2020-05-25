TokenPay Trading Up 34.9% Over Last Week (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. TokenPay has a total market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $4.28 million worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TokenPay has traded up 34.9% against the dollar. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001178 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00029358 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00029278 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000284 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8,966.43 or 1.00728712 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00076019 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000605 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,185,602 coins and its circulating supply is 16,980,376 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay.

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

