Trilogy International Partners Inc (TSE:TRL) Director Brad Horwitz Acquires 450,000 Shares

Trilogy International Partners Inc (TSE:TRL) Director Brad Horwitz bought 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.20 per share, with a total value of C$540,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,345,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,614,151.20.

TRL traded down C$0.01 on Monday, reaching C$1.25. The company had a trading volume of 12,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,567. Trilogy International Partners Inc has a 1 year low of C$0.83 and a 1 year high of C$3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.54 million and a PE ratio of 25.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.72.

Get Trilogy International Partners alerts:

Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported C($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C($0.44). The company had revenue of C$219.23 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Trilogy International Partners Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Trilogy International Partners from C$3.50 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Trilogy International Partners from C$3.90 to C$3.30 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Trilogy International Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$1.60 to C$1.70 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

About Trilogy International Partners

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communication services in Bolivia and New Zealand. The company's communications services include local, international long distance, and roaming services for customers and international visitors roaming on their networks.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy International Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy International Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.