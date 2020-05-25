Troilus Gold Corp (CVE:TLG) Director Buys C$27,500.00 in Stock

Troilus Gold Corp (CVE:TLG) Director Thomas Olesinski purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,083 shares in the company, valued at C$189,291.30.

Troilus Gold Corp has a 52 week low of C$0.70 and a 52 week high of C$0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Get Troilus Gold alerts:

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$1.55 price target on shares of Troilus Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Troilus Gold Company Profile

Troilus Gold Corp., a development-stage mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Troilus project covering an area of 4,718.6 ha located to the northwest of the Val-d'Or district in Quebec.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Troilus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Troilus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.