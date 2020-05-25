Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) Holdings Lifted by Kopernik Global Investors LLC

Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,691,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,458,857 shares during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources accounts for approximately 6.6% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned approximately 4.06% of Turquoise Hill Resources worth $31,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 11.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,104,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924,396 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 1,542.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76,404 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 19.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 688,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 111,000 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 76.2% in the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $5,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRQ remained flat at $$0.66 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,246,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,538. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $221.40 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. CIBC boosted their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from $0.80 to $0.85 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.62.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.