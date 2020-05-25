TurtleCoin Reaches Market Cap of $906,498.67 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Over the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $906,498.67 and $579,889.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TurtleCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 73,755,192,732 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.