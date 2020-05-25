U Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.91 Million (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. During the last week, U Network has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. U Network has a total market capitalization of $4.91 million and $335,327.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One U Network token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get U Network alerts:

About U Network

UUU is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for U Network is u.network.

Buying and Selling U Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars.

