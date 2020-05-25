Unify Hits 1-Day Volume of $2,495.00 (UNIFY)

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Unify has a total market capitalization of $81,366.12 and $2,495.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unify coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Unify has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unify Coin Profile

Unify (UNIFY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Unify is www.unify.today.

Unify Coin Trading

Unify can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox, YoBit, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unify should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

