USD Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $706.44 Million (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. One USD Coin token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00011382 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Coinbase Pro, CPDAX and LATOKEN. In the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% lower against the dollar. USD Coin has a total market cap of $706.44 million and approximately $433.12 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.85 or 0.02319573 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00077724 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003531 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About USD Coin

USDC is a token. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 712,941,957 tokens and its circulating supply is 706,239,390 tokens. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog.

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Hotbit, Crex24, CPDAX, Korbit, SouthXchange, Kucoin, Poloniex, Coinbase Pro, CoinEx, Coinsuper, FCoin and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

