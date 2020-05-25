USDK Tops One Day Trading Volume of $46.66 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 25th. One USDK token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00011376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKCoin, OKEx and Coinall. In the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.59 million and approximately $46.66 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.93 or 0.02092887 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00094839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00184813 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00043904 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About USDK

USDK’s genesis date was June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink.

Buying and Selling USDK

USDK can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, OKCoin and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

