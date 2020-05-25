USDx stablecoin Price Tops $1.00 (USDX)

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. One USDx stablecoin token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00011235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDx stablecoin has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. USDx stablecoin has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and approximately $10.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDx stablecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,902.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $229.14 or 0.02573841 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002299 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000299 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.17 or 0.00597278 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005096 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002780 BTC.

USDx stablecoin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 2,717,289 tokens. USDx stablecoin’s official website is dforce.network. The official message board for USDx stablecoin is medium.com/dforcenet. USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

USDx stablecoin Token Trading

USDx stablecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDx stablecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDx stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDx stablecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDx stablecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.