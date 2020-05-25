Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,727 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.32% of Valvoline worth $7,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,029,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Valvoline by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,155,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,963,000 after buying an additional 1,588,262 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Valvoline by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,406,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,856,000 after buying an additional 806,038 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,373,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Valvoline by 360.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 453,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after buying an additional 354,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

VVV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valvoline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

VVV traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $18.18. 642,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,977. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.49. Valvoline Inc has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.20.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.85 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.39% and a negative return on equity of 120.89%. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Valvoline Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

