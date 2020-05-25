VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Main Management LLC

Main Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 90.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 467,277 shares during the period. Main Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,214,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of GDX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.55. The stock had a trading volume of 17,978,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,746,875. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.49. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.