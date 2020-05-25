Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Main Management LLC

Main Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 245.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,305 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 2.7% of Main Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Main Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $14,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 152,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,378 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 64,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,198,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 168,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,073,000 after purchasing an additional 35,478 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $43.92. 5,339,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,427,215. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.63 and a 200-day moving average of $48.79. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

