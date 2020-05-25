Veles Market Cap Reaches $91,811.99 (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 25th. During the last seven days, Veles has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. Veles has a market capitalization of $91,811.99 and $80,414.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veles coin can now be bought for about $0.0764 or 0.00000857 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,909.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.63 or 0.02307963 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.60 or 0.02576926 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00481801 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012821 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.93 or 0.00695035 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00075538 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00024525 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00514161 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Veles Profile

Veles is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,310,849 coins and its circulating supply is 1,201,755 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veles is veles.network.

Buying and Selling Veles

Veles can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

