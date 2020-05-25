VNDC (VNDC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

VNDC (CURRENCY:VNDC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. VNDC has a total market capitalization of $4.33 million and $375,637.00 worth of VNDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VNDC has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One VNDC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000149 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000129 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000083 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000068 BTC.

VNDC Token Profile

VNDC is a token. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2019. VNDC’s total supply is 118,691,454,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 101,920,252,781 tokens. VNDC’s official Twitter account is @Vndcstable and its Facebook page is accessible here. VNDC’s official website is vndc.io.

Buying and Selling VNDC

