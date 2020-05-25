Waves Community Token (WCT) Trading Up 6.3% Over Last Week

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Waves Community Token has a total market cap of $397,503.53 and $112.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Waves Community Token has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Waves Community Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0398 or 0.00000447 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011245 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.50 or 0.02073222 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00094755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00183880 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00043530 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Waves Community Token Token Profile

Waves Community Token’s launch date was January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,960 tokens. The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waves Community Token’s official website is wavesplatform.com. Waves Community Token’s official message board is wavestalk.org.

Waves Community Token Token Trading

Waves Community Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Community Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves Community Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

