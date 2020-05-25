Wedbush Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 206.60% from the company’s previous close.

ISEE has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

NASDAQ:ISEE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.24. 388,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.19. IVERIC bio has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $8.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.07.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IVERIC bio will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISEE. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at about $855,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at about $969,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at about $1,636,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at about $1,129,000. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

