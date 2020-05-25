Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by Kopernik Global Investors LLC

Kopernik Global Investors LLC decreased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,759,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,346 shares during the quarter. Wheaton Precious Metals accounts for approximately 10.3% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned 0.39% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $48,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WPM. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 41,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 54,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPM traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,772,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,223. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 165.93, a P/E/G ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.71. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $47.15.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $223.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 71.43%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WPM shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Standpoint Research downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

