Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 5,425 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 48.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,650 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 90.5% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $165.16. 1,773,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,196,889. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $188.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.68.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

