Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 6,470 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 79.0% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 21,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,202,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $609,201,000 after purchasing an additional 490,115 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 40,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.3% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman John Wiehoff sold 221,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $15,729,871.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 574,919 shares in the company, valued at $40,870,991.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $77.86. 1,098,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,009,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.52. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 1-year low of $56.94 and a 1-year high of $91.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.77.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

