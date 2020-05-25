Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. American Tower comprises approximately 2.1% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in American Tower by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 31.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its position in American Tower by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 8,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 76.7% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in American Tower by 121.9% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 76,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,629,000 after purchasing an additional 41,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $269,158.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,137,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $1,533,190.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,392 shares of company stock valued at $3,343,752. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.38.

Shares of AMT traded up $14.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $242.43. 2,812,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,464. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $260.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.56 and a 200-day moving average of $229.48. The stock has a market cap of $107.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.44.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 55.89%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

