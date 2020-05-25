Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,625 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,850 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. F5 Networks makes up 2.3% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.10% of F5 Networks worth $6,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $94,960,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,865,374 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $400,149,000 after acquiring an additional 569,200 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 482.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 447,895 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $62,549,000 after acquiring an additional 370,947 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 938,351 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $131,040,000 after acquiring an additional 249,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 547,548 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $76,465,000 after acquiring an additional 181,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $35,377.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,959,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 1,034 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $136,653.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,377.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,290 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Nomura increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

Shares of FFIV stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.31. 880,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,882. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.78 and a 12 month high of $153.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $583.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.04 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

