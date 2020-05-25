Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 6,151 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,151 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,495,000 after purchasing an additional 422,207 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 191,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 110,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 22,606 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $24,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Cowen downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $29.88. The company had a trading volume of 26,629,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,746,008. The firm has a market cap of $214.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

