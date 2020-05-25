Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,036 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 4.8% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 22,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 34,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,314,000 after buying an additional 1,086,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 233,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,661,000 after buying an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,802,488 shares of company stock worth $1,048,532,939. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.60. 5,571,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,174,097. The firm has a market cap of $278.76 billion, a PE ratio of 63.62, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $128.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.52 and a 200 day moving average of $120.19.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.