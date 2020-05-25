Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares during the quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Williams Companies by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William H. Spence bought 6,500 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $95,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,398.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Creel bought 25,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $478,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,567.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 83,600 shares of company stock worth $1,363,083. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMB stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.65. 5,256,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,371,529. The company has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.75, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Williams Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.11.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 7.58%. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.62%.

WMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

