WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 104,277 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 141.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,277 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of SEI Investments worth $8,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 44,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 30,285 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 540,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,373,000 after acquiring an additional 67,794 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 29,072 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEIC. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 122,411 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $7,453,605.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,581,977 shares in the company, valued at $583,446,579.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,089. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $35.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.62.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $414.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

