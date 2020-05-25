WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 32,480 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,480 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $7,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in SYSCO by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in SYSCO by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 682,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,380,000 after purchasing an additional 16,317 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in SYSCO by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 184,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank bought 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.42 per share, with a total value of $28,452,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 703,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.38 per share, for a total transaction of $36,156,106.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYSCO stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,536,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,173,639. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.70 and a 200-day moving average of $68.68. The stock has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The business had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SYY. BMO Capital Markets downgraded SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SYSCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.23.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

