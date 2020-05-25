WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 103,578 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.29% of Werner Enterprises worth $7,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WERN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,745,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,536,000 after acquiring an additional 646,414 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $23,251,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $21,137,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,364,000 after acquiring an additional 438,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,051,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,478,000 after acquiring an additional 292,959 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WERN traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.29. The stock had a trading volume of 516,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $44.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.19.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $592.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

In other news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $130,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,531.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Lynn Johnson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $194,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 71,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,088,415.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,888 shares of company stock valued at $472,072 in the last quarter. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WERN. Cowen lifted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.43.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

