WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 41,343 Shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,343 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.22% of Eastgroup Properties worth $8,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 3,733.3% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EGP traded up $1.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.23. The company had a trading volume of 281,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,358. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.80. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a one year low of $83.40 and a one year high of $142.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.69). Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $88.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.24%.

Several analysts recently commented on EGP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Eastgroup Properties in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.13.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

