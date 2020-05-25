WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 8,997 Shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,997 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of Casey’s General Stores worth $8,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY traded up $1.12 on Monday, hitting $151.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,522. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.80. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 1 year low of $114.01 and a 1 year high of $181.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 2.38%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 23.23%.

Several research analysts have commented on CASY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Sidoti raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $156.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.91.

In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total transaction of $1,344,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,573.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $327,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,068.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

