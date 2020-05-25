Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Down 9.7% Over Last Week

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be bought for $8,783.61 or 0.99946026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $11.40 million and $307,649.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00029351 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00030137 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000290 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000644 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00075106 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000610 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 1,297 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

