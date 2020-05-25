Zacks: Analysts Expect ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) to Announce $0.69 EPS

Equities analysts predict that ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) will report earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ICF International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.76. ICF International reported earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICF International will report full year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $358.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Sidoti reduced their price objective on ICF International from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on ICF International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on ICF International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.38. The stock had a trading volume of 106,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,033. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.63. ICF International has a 1 year low of $47.75 and a 1 year high of $95.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.49%.

In other ICF International news, CEO John Wasson sold 4,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total transaction of $320,165.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,636,552.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall Mehl purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.38 per share, for a total transaction of $209,520.00. Corporate insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ICF International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 309,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in ICF International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,604,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 326,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICF International in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

