Zacks: Analysts Expect Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) will report ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is ($0.20). Leggett & Platt posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 104.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $49.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEG stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.99. 1,249,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,469. Leggett & Platt has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $55.42. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

