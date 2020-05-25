Zacks: Brokerages Expect Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Newell Brands reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 64.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.63.

Shares of NWL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.78. 2,180,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,208,844. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.71. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

In other Newell Brands news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 1,168,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $15,817,834.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Andrew Schmidt purchased 2,500 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $37,675.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,347,069 shares of company stock valued at $31,349,374. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 5.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 425,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 22,805 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 54.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 510,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 180,424 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter worth about $2,548,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter worth about $1,254,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 3,275.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 30,334 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

