Zel Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Zel has a total market cap of $2.72 million and $6.75 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zel has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One Zel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0262 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00514161 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00099634 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006850 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00069642 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000882 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001261 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 103,573,400 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard.

Zel Coin Trading

Zel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

